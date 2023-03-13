The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television.
The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:
Best supporting actor
Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan celebrates with his Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress
Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front,Germany
Best animated feature film
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
Best documentary feature film
Daniel Roher poses with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "Navalny" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
"Navalny"
Best original score
Volker Bertelmann poses with the Oscar for Best Original Score for “All Quiet on the Western Front”
| Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE
"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann
Cinematography
James Friend poses with the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front” in the Oscars photo room.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Production design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Costume design
Ruth Carter poses with the Oscar for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,Ruth Carter
Makeup and hairstyling
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for “The Whale”
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
The Whale
Documentary short film
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for “The Elephant Whisperers”
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
The Elephant Whisperers
Short film, live action
Tom Berkeley and Ross White pose with the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for "An Irish Goodbye" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
An Irish Goodbye"
Short film, animated
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Published on March 13, 2023
Comments
