The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television.

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

Best supporting actor

Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan celebrates with his Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress

Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front,Germany

Best animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Best documentary feature film

Daniel Roher poses with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "Navalny" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake | Photo Credit: REUTERS

"Navalny"

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann poses with the Oscar for Best Original Score for “All Quiet on the Western Front” | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

Cinematography

James Friend poses with the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front” in the Oscars photo room. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Production design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Costume design

Ruth Carter poses with the Oscar for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,Ruth Carter

Makeup and hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for “The Whale” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Whale

Documentary short film

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for “The Elephant Whisperers” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Elephant Whisperers

Short film, live action

Tom Berkeley and Ross White pose with the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for "An Irish Goodbye" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Irish Goodbye"

Short film, animated

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse