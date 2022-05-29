70% of patients consult mental health experts when they are in an advanced stage: Survey

Mumbai, May 29

Concerns regarding mental health have grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of mental health illness post-pandemic, according to a survey by Lissun.

Over 500 general physicians, psychiatrists, gynaecologists, nephrologists, and psychologists were part of the survey, which aimed to identify and inform the general masses about the mental health scenario in India.

According to the report, 50 per cent of the respondents said there has been a 40-60 per cent increase in the number of cases of mental illness post-pandemic. Further, 68 per cent of respondents said working from home has contributed to many mental health issues.

A major concern highlighted by the study was that 70 per cent of patients were at an advanced stage when they got their diagnosis done.

While 40 per cent of the respondents said immediate friends were the first contact persons for patients with mental or emotional illness, 20 per cent said patients approached their families first when they encountered emotional or mental trouble. Additionally, 43 per cent of the respondents expressed concern regarding the family usually being hesitant to help patients avail of proper treatment or go for therapy.

In terms of the primary reasons for mental illness, 62 per cent of the respondents believed that childhood bullying, and child abuse victims were more likely to have anxiety/ depression in adult life. Further, patients facing different physical challenges, too, experienced underlying mental illness .

More than half of the respondents said patients with infertility issues, besides those with oncology and nephrology issues were also susceptible to mental illness.

On a positive note, 42 per cent of the respondents said post Covid-19, society is more open to the idea of taking psychological counselling for mental well-being.

On the government’s Tele-Mental Heath programme, 38 per cent of the respondents believed that it is likely to benefit the urban population.

The priority in rural areas is awareness so that people step forward and avail of the service, the report said.

“The survey has brought before us the real picture of mental health conditions in India. Our aim in conducting this survey is to draw people’s attention towards this grave issue. The primary challenge is the mindset of people, where a patient is unable to take the very first step -- if that is addressed, then the war is 50 per cent won,” said Tarun Gupta, Co-founder, Lissun.