90s classic Indian comics are back as e-books amid quarantine days

As India imposes lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, social media users have started sharing e-books of the bygone comics of the 90s, including Chacha Chaudhary, Pinki, Nagraj, among others.
The 90s comics witnessed a re-emergence in India as the novel coronavirus has pushed people to stay indoors to avoid the social contract. The relics have been widely circulated and can be accessed for free to make the social distancing days more engaging.
This comes at a time when India is witnessing a complete lockdown of 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed for the same on Tuesday evening.
Here is the list of 90s comics that have made their way back during this quarantine period:
Adventures of Chacha Chaudhary
Chacha Chaudhary is a wise old man, whose "brain works faster than a computer." He goes on adventurous expeditions with his mate Sabu to fight against corrupt government officials, tricksters, roadside bullies, and local thugs.
Pinki
Pinki was a comic series that tells the story of a five-year-old girl and her mischiefs. It was widely popular in the 80s and 90s. The series was launched by Diamond Comics in 1978.
Nagraj
Nagraj is a fictional Indian superhero appearing in Raj Comics. Nagraj has changed a lot in his 25 years in print, both in terms of looks as well as powers and abilities.
Champak
Champak is a popular fortnightly magazine for children published by the Delhi Press Group since 1969 in India. Champak consists of moral stories that revolve around wild animals and their day-to-day lives in the rich dense forest of Champak.
Meanwhile, many digital platforms have also given free access to their virtual services last week, including Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Digest, Amazon’s Audible, e-books of Paulo Coelho, among others.
