Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has had a strong start at the box office amidst hopes for a better third quarter after Hindi box office’s somewhat tepid performance in the September quarter.

Drishyam 2 has earned ₹36.97 crore at the domestic box office in the first two days of its release, as per trade analysts. It earned ₹15.38 crore on Friday, which is said to be the second-highest opening of a Hindi film in 2022 so far. The movie’s box office collections saw a spike and ended Saturday at ₹21.59 crore.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film rejuvenates the Hindi film industry, which was going through turbulent times after a string of failures. “All estimations and calculations go for a toss. Drishyam 2 is sensational on Day 2. The remarkable run continues pan-India,” he tweeted on Sunday. He added that the film was doing superb business at multiplexes and has begun picking up in mass pockets too.

All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mc8xJdQsD6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2022

“A 40 per cent jump in collections on the 2nd day, that too after a flying start, underlines the fact that ‘ Drishyam 2’ is the current favourite of the public and is set to scale new heights. Phenomenal,” tweeted trade analyst, Komal Nahta.

A 40% jump in collections on the 2nd day, that too after a flying start, underlines the fact that 'Drishyam 2' is the current favourite of the public and is set to scale new heights. Day 1: Rs. 15.38 crore; day 2: Rs. 21.59 crore. Total: Rs. 36.97 crore.



P-H-E-N-O-M-E-N-A-L!! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) November 20, 2022

Produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18 Studio and directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to 2015’s cult hit, Drishyam. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Multiplex chains had begun reporting strong advance bookings for the film ahead of its release on Friday. In a statement released late Friday, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said the movie’s performance substantiates the trend of families coming back to cinemas. “After a subdued Q2, Q3 is turning out well with a huge lineup of movies covering all genres. Movies like Uunchai have given the push to family-oriented movies and we expect this phenomenon to continue. Drishyam 2’s success debunks the thinking that only ‘larger than life’ or ‘horror comedies’ will work, mid-size drama/ thrillers etc. will struggle in cinemas”, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit