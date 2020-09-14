Amazon has partnered with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to create a unique voice experience with Alexa in India.

“Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon to create a unique voice experience with Alexa. Bachchan will be the first celebrity voice of Alexa in India,” Amazon said in an official release.

“The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic voice from the Shehenshah of Bollywood and deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more,” reads an official blog post.

Bollywood appeal

Customers will have to purchase the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience on Alexa, which will be available starting next year.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

“Cricket and Bollywood are integral to Alexa’s unique Indian personality. Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown up with Bollywood. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

Users can get a quick sneak peek by saying “Alexa, Say Hello to Amitabh Bachchan” on their Echo device, Fire TV, Alexa app, Amazon shopping app (Android only) or any Alexa-enabled device.