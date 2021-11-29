All India Radio launches youth programme AIRNxt

All India Radio has decided to begin a new programme called AIRNxt to offer youth a platform to air their voices as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Starting from November 28, for the next 52 weeks, AIR stations will allow youngsters from local colleges, universities to take part in programming, allowing them to discuss and curate youth-centric shows, an official statement said. It added that about 20,000 youth from 1,000 educational institutions will be participating during the next year from every nook and corner of India through 167 AIR stations.

“These shows would encourage the youth to speak about the achievements of the country during last 75 years of independence and where do they expect the country to reach in various fields. This way, the youth can air their big dreams and define the future of India,” the statement said. The new programme #AIRNxt is part of the celebrations under the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“It is the biggest single theme show on All India Radio involving thousands of youth and hundreds of Educational Institutions across the country. This talent hunt show #AIRNxt will be broadcast in all major Indian languages and dialects,” it added.