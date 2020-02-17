Anand Mahindra inspired by Indore’s transformation as the cleanest city in India

India’s business titan Anand Mahindra is inspired by the transformation of the city of Indore as the cleanest city and considers this as his Monday motivation.

The business leader expressed his thoughts over Indore emerging as India’s cleanest city and its efforts to become “India’s most silent city” as well. “Decades ago, I met my wife while I was making a student film in Indore. The city was then unattractive & dirty. The city’s transformation is miraculous & proves that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way!’ More power to you, Indore; You’re my #MondayMotivaton,” he tweeted.

Indore, the cleanest city

Indore secured the distinction of the cleanest city in India for the fourth consecutive year in the Central government’s cleanliness survey. Rajkot in Gujarat clinched the second spot in the second-quarter results. Surat bagged the third position in Gujarat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the second quarter, as per media reports.

According to the Swachh Bharat official website, the cities were awarded as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission that acknowledged the cleanest cities in India every quarter. It was a nation-wide campaign in India for the period 2014 to 2019. The campaign aimed to clean up the street, roads and infrastructure of cities towns, urban and rural cities and areas in India. The campaign's official name is in Hindi and translates to "Clean India Mission" in English.