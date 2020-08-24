Anti-social persons less likely to follow Covid-19 containment measures: Study

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
A recent study published in the journal Science Direct found that antisocial traits drive compliance with containment measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study conducted by the researchers from Latin America noted that lower levels of empathy and higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness, and risk-taking are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures.
For the study, researchers collected the sample from 1,578 Brazilian adults aged 18–73 years. It was carried out between May 21 and June 29, 2020.
Their research revealed that personality traits play an essential role in adhering to containment measures, especially antisocial and empathy traits.
The latent profile analysis revealed the existence of two groups: people with a higher tendency to antisocial traits (antisocial pattern group) and people with a higher tendency to empathy (empathy pattern group).
The antisocial pattern group presented higher scores in all ASPD (Antisocial personality disorder) typical traits (callousness, deceitfulness, hostility, impulsivity, irresponsibility, manipulativeness, and risk-taking) and lower scores in Affect resonance (an indicator of empathy). While the empathy pattern group presented the opposite.
The analysis demonstrated that the antisocial pattern profile differed significantly from the empathy pattern profile on age, sex, compliance with containment measures, and in presented symptoms of Covid-19.
The study further informed that even after controlling for all covariates, the group represented by individuals that reported not adhering to any containment measures kept the highest mean on profiles, indicating its proximity with the antisocial pattern.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...