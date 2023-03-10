Apple has announced the launch of its Classical app - Apple Music Classical. The app will debut on March 28, but is available for pre-order in App Store.
With Apple Music Classical, subscribers can access more than 5 million tracks, ranging from new releases to curated playlists, exclusive albums, and more. Apple Music Classical comes with high-quality audio up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. Users can also stream via AirPlay on compatible devices.
For the initial launch, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are excluded, but are to be followed. Apple Music Classical will be compatible with iOS 15.4 or later versions.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.