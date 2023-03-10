Apple has announced the launch of its Classical app - Apple Music Classical. The app will debut on March 28, but is available for pre-order in App Store.

With Apple Music Classical, subscribers can access more than 5 million tracks, ranging from new releases to curated playlists, exclusive albums, and more. Apple Music Classical comes with high-quality audio up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. Users can also stream via AirPlay on compatible devices.

For the initial launch, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are excluded, but are to be followed. Apple Music Classical will be compatible with iOS 15.4 or later versions.