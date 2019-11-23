Variety

‘Bala’ enters Rs 100-crore club

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

“Bala”, directed by Amar Kaushik, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, crossed the mark within the third week of its release in the country.

“Bala” released on November 7.

Production banner Maddock Films took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“... The feeling is inexplicable. Thank you for all the love you’ve given #Bala!” the tweet, with the poster with the collection Rs 100.15 crore, was captioned.

Starring Ayushmann in the title role, “Bala” revolves around a young man with a receding hairline.

Published on November 23, 2019
entertainment and leisure
Movies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to binge-watch this weekend