‘Bala’ enters Rs 100-crore club

“Bala”, directed by Amar Kaushik, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, crossed the mark within the third week of its release in the country.

“Bala” released on November 7.

Production banner Maddock Films took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“... The feeling is inexplicable. Thank you for all the love you’ve given #Bala!” the tweet, with the poster with the collection Rs 100.15 crore, was captioned.

Starring Ayushmann in the title role, “Bala” revolves around a young man with a receding hairline.