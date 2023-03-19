Renowned Carnatic vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Bombay Jayashri has been selected for the Sangita Kalanidhi award for 2023 by the Music Academy.

In a press release, the Music Academy said, Jayashri is one of the foremost among today’s Carnatic musicians, who initially trained under her parents and later under TR Balamani and violin maestro Lalgudi G Jayaraman. Besides Carnatic music, Jayashri is also trained on the veena, classical dance and Hindustani music.

‘She is known for her melodic and meditative style of singing. She has also been training underprivileged children in music and contributing through her art to social causes,” the release noted.

Other awardees

The Nritiya Kalanidhi award for dance will be conferred on Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari. The Music Academy said Narasimhachari is an exquisite dancer and acharya par excellence of both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi .

The Sangita Kala Acharya award goes to Carnatic vocalist Palkulangara Ambika Devi from Kerala and mridhangam player KS Kalidas, a senior disciple of mridangam maestro Palani M Subramania Pillai.

Noted thavil player Thirunageswaram TR Subramaniam has been chosen for the TTK award. Sargunanatha Odhuvar, an Odhuvar at Chennai’s Kapaleeswarar temple since 1998, will be the other recipient of the TTK Award.

Dr Arimalam S Padmanabhan, a researcher for over 20 years in the field of Classical music, dance, theatre, folk arts and classical Tamil literature, will be conferred with Musicologist Award.

“The executive committee of the Music Academy at its meeting on March 19, unanimously decided to confer the awards,” said N Murali, president of the Academy.

The Sangita Kalanidhi award nominee would preside over the academic sessions of the 97th annual conference and concerts of the Music Academy between December 15, 2023, and January 1, 2024. The awards will be presented to the nominees on January 1, 2024. The Nritya Kalanidhi recipient will receive the award at the inauguration of the 17th annual dance festival on January 3.

