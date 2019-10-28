Box office collection: Vijay starrer Bigil crosses ₹100 cr mark in three days

Actor Vijay’s Bigil has set the box office on fire. According to trade analysts, Bigil has crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide box office collection within three days of its release. The movie was released on Friday for the Diwali weekend.

The sports-drama directed by Atlee has been receiving mixed response from both critics and movie audience.

“Bigil has taken more than ₹100 crores+ opening at the WW Box Office..” tweeted entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

According to trade estimates, the film has collected around ₹1.80 crore on its opening day in Chennai circle. On day two, the collection fell to ₹1.73 crore and then nearly doubled to ₹3.52 crore on Sunday. Thus, the total collections in Chennai for the first weekend stood ₹5.26 crore.

“#Bigil does it in style in super fast time crosses ₹100 Cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal!,” Sreedhar Pillai, columnist and movie industry tracker wrote in a tweet post.

Bigil released in around 4,200 screens across the worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, it released in approximately 650-700 screens.

Movie Critic and Business Analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet said, “#Tamil film #Bigil - Total till Sat...USA: Will cross $1 million today [₹7.08 cr+], Australia: A$329,224 [₹1.59 cr], UK: £253,966 [₹2.31 cr -some screens yet to report], France [admissions]: Thu 1973, Fri 5079, Sat 5138. Total: 12,190.”

Bigil, the third movie by Vijay-Atlee combo, faced some issues. Just a day before its release, Tamil Nadu Government refused to give permission to screen early morning shows. However, the producer AGS Entertainment and theatre owners managed to obtain permission in the last minute.

“Special shows have a big impact on box office revenue. A big thank you to our Honourable CM @CMOTamilNadu Sir, Honourable Deputy CM @OfficeOfOPS Sir and Minister Kadambur Raju Sir for making this happen and recognising the work of thousands of families associated with #Bigil,” Archana Kalpathi, CEO, AGS Cinemas tweeted after getting the go ahead from the government.