Brahmastra sizzles at Hindi box office despite mixed reviews

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One : Shiva has ended the two month long dry spell being witnessed by the Hindi box office. The movie has garnered a strong opening at the box office on the opening weekend despite mixed reviews. Trade analysts estimated that the movie’s Hindi version garnered collections of about ₹108.5 crore in the first three days in terms of net collections at the domestic box office.

As per an official statement by the makers, the movie earned ₹225 crore in terms of gross box office worldwide collections in the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “ Brahmastra had a fabulous weekend.” Stating that final total could be higher in his tweet, he added that on the opening day the movie’s Hindi version netted over ₹31.5 crore. The net collections on the second and third day were estimated at over ₹37.5 crore and ₹39.5 crore respectively in terms of India business, he said.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Strong marketing

In a research report, Abneesh Roy, Executive Director-Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd noted that factors such as strong marketing, differentiated content with VFX and pent-up demand worked in favour of the movie.

“In spite of mixed reviews for Brahmastra, footfalls have been stronger than expectations with one of the highest collections for a Hindi film on a non-holiday weekend. We also expect potential revival in footfalls for the industry due to the upcoming festive season and a robust pipeline,” he added.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital said the film saw strong traction among younger audiences. “The film’s success augurs well for the month of September. The bigger respite has been audience acceptance of such big budget content in the Hindi film industry helped by VFX despite mixed response from critics”, he said. However, he added that the overall Hindi box office performance is expected to be lower in the September quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels due to dismal performance of films in July and August.