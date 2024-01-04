businessline annual Agriculture and Commodities Summit themed “Setting the tone for the next Decade” will be held in New Delhi on Friday.

The summit, which has State Bank of India as the title sponsor, will witness discussions which are significant to the country’s agriculture sector today. The event is co-powered by NABARD, in association with National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) and INDOFIL Industries Ltd. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Kribhco Agri Business are associate partners.

The National Stock Exchange and Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management are the regional sponsors of the Summit.

Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Shantanu Pendsey, Chief General Manager, SBI, will deliver special addresses during the inaugural of the Summit.

Fireside chat

A standout feature of the summit will be the ‘fireside chat’ with Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta. NABARD Deputy Managing Director Goverdhan S Rawat will deliver the valedictory address.

The Summit will have sessions on ‘Challenges posed by climate change’; ‘Building resilient supply chains’; ‘Role of women in agriculture’; ‘Role of fintechs in easing credit access to farmers’; ‘Food security and outsourcing demand’ and ‘Tapping the potential of the livestock sector’.

Some of the key speakers at the event include SK Pradhan, Assistant Director-General, ICAR, for climate smart technology; Arun Yadav, Senior VP, Products, NCDEX; Sugandha Munshi, Senior Associate Scientist and Lead Specialist, IRRI; Dhanuka Agritech Chairman, RG Agarwal; Rajiv R Srivastava, DGM (ABU &GSS), SBI; Manikumar S, CGM, NABARD; Hema Yadav, Director, VAMNICOM & CICTAB, Pune; and KK Vijayan, former ICAR-CIBA Director.

Others who will take part will be Tarun Sawhney, Vice-Chairman and MD, Triveni Engineering Industries Ltd; Dayakar Rao, Director, Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR Hyderabad; Dr BK Singh, ex-founder of Skymet; Varun Khurana, CEO and co-founder, Otipy; Dhushyant K Tyagi, CEO, Farmgate Technologies Pvt Ltd; Avijit Choudhury, Integrator, PRADAN; Rupali Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Spowdi; Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO, Sammunati; Rajesh Paharia Jain, Chief Manager, Business Development, Kribhco; Unupom Kausik, Senior VP, Olam Agri India Pvt Ltd; Suresh Chitturi, Vice-Chairman and MD, Srinivasa Farms and Ranjith Mukundan, Co-founder and CEO, Stellapps Technologies Pvt Ltd.

NewsX is the television partner for the event.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit