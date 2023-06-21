The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, on day 2, unraveled interesting sessions on areas such as marketing effectiveness, and case studies from successful brands. There were multiple sessions on Artificial Intelligence, the central theme of the year.

Here’s a sneak peek of events to watch out for during the day at Cannes Lions 2023.

1. The Real Beauty of Long-Lasting Brands

The event, backed by Unilever, will explore how brands grow in ever-changing societies and complex marketing landscapes where culture, community, and commerce converge. Unilever’s Chief Digital Commercial Officer Conny Braams and Dove - Unilever’s Chief Marketing Officer Alessandro Manfredi as speakers will address how to build long-lasting brands and how creativity has been central to Dove’s growth and impact.

2. AI and the Media Landscape - Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

The session, backed by Axel Springer, will have the company’s Chairman and CEO, Mathias Dopfner, and Fortune’s Editor-in-chief, Alyson Shontell, as speakers. They will address AI technologies like ChatGPT-driven challenges and opportunities in the media, news, entertainment, and creative industry.

3. CMOs in the Spotlight: L’Oréal Groupe, Kraft Heinz, Booking.com

The session, sponsored by Deloitte Digital, will feature L’Oreal Groupe’s chief digital and marketing officer Asmita Dubey, Kraft Heinz’s chief growth officer Diana Frost, and Booking.com’s chief marketing officer Arjan Dijk as speakers with TV presenter Johanna Botta as the moderator.

4. Inside the Jury Room - Entertainment Lions for Sport

5. The White Lotus: Cannes Edition — When Creativity Drives Culture

The session backed by Ogilvy will have the company’s global chief creative officer Liz Taylor; and Director, actor, and producer, Mike White, as speakers to discuss shaping a culture-bending campaign.

6. Tour of the Work - Design Lions

7. Workshop: The Marketer’s Guide to the Metaverse and Immersive Experiences

The workshop offered by Digitas UK will focus on the future of metaverse.

8. Inside the Jury Room - Digital Craft Lions

9. ‘Think Outside the Brand’ with Todd Kaplan

The session will feature Pepsi’s chief marketing officer Todd Kaplan speaking about how brand marketers can “think outside the brand” to build authentic connection.

10. Inside The Jury Room - Film Craft Lions

11. Tour of the Work - Industry Craft Lions

12. Bold and Responsible: The Creative and Transformational Possibilities of AI

The session backed by Google will have speakers company’s VP of creative lab Robert Wong, and the SVO - Research, technology, and society, James Manyika. They will address how AI is accelerating scientific research, improving health care, and changing the creative landscape.

13. Inside The Jury Room - Entertainment Lions for Gaming

14. The Sweetest Formula: Sustainability Meets Sales in the Real World

Edelman’s CEO Richard Edelman, the company’s chief operating officer - Gen Z Lab, Amanda Edelman along with two other speakers will present a data-driven business case on brand sustainability.

