Cartoon Network India to air ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

For the first time, Cartoon Network’s long-running, classic chase comedy, ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’, will be available in India dubbed with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Already well-received in India, the dubbed edition of ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ is set to consolidate Cartoon Network’s leadership position in the Indian kids’ entertainment space, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cartoon Network is airing this brand new adaptation daily at 1.30pm and 6pm.

“The quirky commentary version of the most-loved slapstick comedy ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ stems from Cartoon Network’s approach to creating kids’ entertainment content that is fun, diverse, inclusive and relatable for all its fans. Cartoon Network and POGO have exemplified this approach with tremendous success in India, with shows like ‘Grizzy and the Lemmings’, the rib-tickling international silent-comedy animation,” it said.

“We have been betting big in recent years on ‘glocal’ content that is relevant and relatable. The addition of commentary to enhance a slapstick silent comedy is a delicate task, one that we have successfully accomplished in the past. In our experience, this works brilliantly in India and the larger South Asian market. It was only a matter of time before we broke new frontiers with a ‘glocalised’ rendition of the international fan-favourite ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ that is an inseparable part of Cartoon Network’s legacy. We are confident that our younger, newer audiences will definitely love the cat and mouse duo more than ever before, in the all-new Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary versions,” said Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO.