Cerebration Quiz: Bengaluru, Chennai winners picked

After gruelling four rounds, Krishnan Muralidhar of Alstom India emerged as the winner of the Bengaluru round of the 19th edition of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022 with 49 points, followed by Aditya Morarka (Razorpay) and Sethu Madhavan (Capgemini) in second place with 37 points each. Ajay Kumar of MitoPower finished third.

Some interesting questions answered by the participants in the Bengaluru regional round include: which product, with multiple versions of origin, has seen a sharp increase in usage over the recent years? The participants gave the right answer ‘hand sanitiser’.

In the Chennai regional round, the participants answered ‘Pepsi / Lehar Pepsi’, when asked for which American company it took half a decade of negotiations, 20 debates in Parliament and a monumental public relations campaign to make its way to India, and that, too, as a joint venture with Punjab Agro and Voltas.

Preetham Upadhya (Barclays) emerged as the winner of the Chennai regional round with 53 points. Jayakanthan R (TCS), with 39 points, came second, while Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks) stood third with 30 points. BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan delivered the welcome address at the regional rounds, along with Alok Kumar, Field General Manager, Union Bank of India.

Ajay Poonia was the Quiz Master for the event.

One of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships, the Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Quiz enthusiasts can watch the Chennai round in https://bit.ly/BLQCHN and the Bengaluru round in https://bit.ly/BLQBLR.

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner, and Greyon Cosmetics the Associate partner.