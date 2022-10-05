Corporate gifting is back in full swing after two years. Gifting solutions providers such as IGP and Ferns N Petals said they expect to see strong growth over pre-pandemic levels with corporates back to placing higher numbers of orders and shelling big bucks on festival gifts.

Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, Join Ventures, which owns various D2C gifting platforms including IGP for Business, said the company expects to clock 100 per cent growth over last year and 50 per cent growth over pre-pandemic levels in the corporate gifting segment.

“Due to the pandemic, corporate gifting was a bit restricted in the past two years. This year we are seeing a massive uptick as corporates are looking at deepening their engagement with their employees, customers, clients and business contacts. Not only we are seeing companies placing larger number of orders, but are also witnessing an increase in budget per order compared to last year,” Joshi stated. For instance : if a company had placed orders for 300 gifts last year then this count is up to 500-600 this year, he added.

Manish Saini, CEO-E-Commerce India, Ferns N Petals too stated the company expects to see 60 per cent increase in revenues in the corporate gifting segment over last year. He added the number of such orders is expected to be 2-3 times higher than 2020.

Gift themes

Health, wellness and sustainability seem to be the key themes. From healthy snacks to plants and from sustainably-made decor products to snazzy gadgets, a variety of products are being wrapped for such corporate gift hampers.

Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Greendot Health Foods, which owns Cornitos, said the demand for customised gift hampers is booming across geographies. “ We expect to see a 20 per cent rise in demand for corporate gifting-related order over 2021 in this festival season. We are offering a whole range of offerings designed for gifting purposes and strengthening our reach in tier-2 and tier-3 markets too,” he added

“We believe corporate gifting demand will go up by 20-25 per cent and expect to clock our best numbers in two years, ‘‘ said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd (Bikano). He added that overall the company is targeting festival sales of over ₹400 crore this year, which will be driven by both personal and corporate gift orders.

