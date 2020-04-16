Covid-19: Salman Khan urges fans to stay at home, hails ‘corona warriors’ via Instagram video

Salman Khan took to instagram to hail the "corona warriors" and urge his fans to "Stay-at-Home" and follow norms of social distancing. In a video message on Instagram, Khan, expressed deep concerns for recent incidents of attacks on doctors and other frontline workers.

" In any diseases , results coming positive is a very sad especially when it is for a disease for which there is no cure. But people who are Covid-19 positive becoming negative and losing all hope is an even sadder thing. Not understanding the sorrow and predicament of someone who has been infected with novel coronavirus is Anti-Human," said the actor.

Known for his inimitable style of hosting on reality show Bigg Boss, he urged his fans, " Please remember that doctors, nurses, police officials and bank officials are all doing their jobs so you can stay at home. We need to respect and honour them for their contribution. Our job is to stay at home and follow our precautions and guidelines prescribed by the government," he added.

Starting his video message with greetings in different languages, like he does at the beginning of each episode of reality show Bigg Boss, he said," No No Bigg Boss hasn't started. This is not TV's Bigg Boss. But Life's Bigg Boss has begun now."

He even urged everyone to offer their prayers and namaaz at home and not be part of any social gatherings. "Coronavirus does not discriminate on the basis of cast, religion, creed or economic status he said.

He added, "I have seen even people who earlier used to not go out are also going out. People who do not follow precautions will be responsible for spreading it to their families, neighbourhood, city and the entire country. We need to stay at home and be with our families."