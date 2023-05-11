Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment on Wednesday announced a strategic content partnership. The two production houses will collaborate to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats.

“Dharma Productions’ mainstream expertise and talent discovery will combine with Sikhya Entertainment’s experience in independent cinema to produce diverse and captivating content for both theatrical and digital releases,” a statement added.

The two production houses had previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film, The Lunchbox.

Karan Johar, founder of Dharma Productions said, “ With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Founder of Sikhya Entertainment. “This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. We can’t wait to get started and see where this exciting partnership takes us.” She recently won an Oscar for her documentary, the Elephant Whisperer.