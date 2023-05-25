On the first day of the Abby Awards at Goafest 2023, Group M agency EssenceMediacom emerged as the “Media Agency of the Year”. It won the Grand Prix for “The Missing Chapter” for Whisper India.

Overall, it won 20 metals, which included four gold, nine silver and six bronze metals at the Media Abby Awards 2023.

Mindshare also had a strong performance with 18 metals. Meanwhile, Madison Media won 11 metals and Initiative Media Pvt Ltd won 10 metals. Overall, 94 metals were awarded at the Media Abby Awards 2023.

In terms of the Publisher Abbies, ABP Pvt Ltd emerged as “Publisher of the Year.” It won four metals, including one gold and one silver metal.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Group won a bronze at the Publisher Abby Oneshow Awards 2022. It won the award for “Best Promotion of a CSR/ Cause Related Marketing Initiative” for its “The Other Obituary” campaign which championed the cause of wildlife conservation.