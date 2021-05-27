Friends: the Reunion garners over 1 million views in India

Within hours of going on air, the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion special crossed the one million views-mark in India, according to ZEE5.

The special episode features the six stars of the cult American sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — for the first time since the 2004 finale of the TV series, that ran for nearly a decade. It also features a variety of special guests included David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga among others.

HBO Max debuted the Friends: the Reunion special globally and ZEE5 exclusively premiered it on its platform in India on Thursday.

In a statement Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE, said, “We are extremely delighted to note the roaring response that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ received on ZEE5, by amassing 1million+ views and counting from across the country.”

“ We feel extremely proud to have played a part in understanding and serving the cult-loyal audience of the show, by seamlessly streaming it across millions of screens. Consumer delight and seamless user experience have been an integral aspect of our approach across platforms and this step reinstates our commitment towards our viewers and partners,” he added.

Goenka said that the OTT platform remains committed to delivering compelling content that caters to the consumers’ unique tastes and preferences and enhances the value for our partners. “We will continue to augment our offerings with a bespoke catalogue of premium and original content for audiences in India and across the globe,” he added.