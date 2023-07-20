Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, releasing tomorrow, has caused a worldwide shortage of pink paint due to the vast amounts required for the movie’s fluorescent Barbie Land sets. Production designers, Sarah Greenwood, and the director, Greta Gerwig, revealed that the team constructed the sets from scratch at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, painting everything from lampposts to road signs in vibrant pink hues.

In an interview with The Times, Lauren Proud, the vice president of global marketing at Rosco, a company with connections to Hollywood’s film and television industries, revealed that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie utilised as much paint as they had available. The film’s distinct and monochromatic “Barbiecore” aesthetic has become a design trend, gaining popularity across social media platforms. The film’s images sparked a massive demand for pink paint, creating global scarcity, said Greta Gerwig.

The Director aimed for the pinks in the Barbie movie sets to be exceptionally vivid, even bordering on excess. She expressed her desire not to overlook the elements that ignited her childhood love for Barbie. The Los Angeles Times reported on Gerwig’s creative approach to capturing the essence of the beloved toy.

The creation of the Barbie movie continues to gain attention, with fans eagerly anticipating its debut tomorrow. Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouses and furniture were also honoured in a collaboration between Mattel and Pin-Up magazine to commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary, underscoring the dolls and her universe’s enduring cultural relevance.

