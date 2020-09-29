Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indian actor Zohra Segal

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Google today paid a special tribute to the late Zohra Segal, an iconic Indian actress and dancer.
“Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Padma Shri winner, actor, dancer and legend Zohra Segal. On this day in 1946, her film “Neecha Nagar” released at the Cannes Film Festival and was considered India's first international critical success,” Google tweeted.
The tech giant’s Google Doodle for Indian users was illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai.
Segal was one of India’s first female actors to “truly achieve recognition on the international stage.”
“Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, “Neecha Nagar” won the festival's highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize,” Google wrote in a blog post on the doodle.
“Zohra Segal is admired across generations for her acting and loveable personality. She overcame social and cultural stereotypes with her sheer tenacity and infectious passion from a very young age. She is an inspiration not just for women everywhere, but for anyone who wants to follow their own path!” said Pillai.
Born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur, British India, Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan had received multiple accolades in her lifetime including the Padma Shri (1998), the Kalidas Samman (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2010).
To the younger generation, Segal is well known for her roles including Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in “Cheeni Kum,” the charming grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan in “Dil Se” and “Tandoori Nights.” She was also part of the Salman Khan starrer “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam;” Segal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Sawariyaa” (2007).
Segal had built her profile in the international domain with roles in British television classics like “Doctor Who“ and the 1984 miniseries “The Jewel in the Crown.”
She also starred in the 2002 film ”Bend it Like Beckham,” and continued to act well into her 90s.
She passed away at the age of 102 at her Delhi residence on July 10, 2014.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...