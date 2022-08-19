HBO Max offers 30% discount while removing 36 titles this week

HBO Max is reportedly removing 36 titles from the streaming service this week — 20 of them are its originals — as it prepares for the Discovery+ merger. The service provider will give a 30 per cent offer for a year to its new and returning subscribers while signing up and prepaying annually by October 30, 2022, The Verge reported.
This will strike the ad-free plan down to $104.99 instead of $149.99 for the year (equivalent to $8.75 per month), and the ad-supported plan goes from $99.99 to $69.99 (equivalent to $5.83 per month), according to The Verge.
on content removal, HBO Max reportedly told Gizmodo in a statement, “We are already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.