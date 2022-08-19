hamburger

Variety

HBO Max offers 30% discount while removing 36 titles this week

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 19 | Updated on: Aug 19, 2022

HBO Max provides a limited-time discount for both the new and returning customers. 

HBO Max is reportedly removing 36 titles from the streaming service this week — 20 of them are its originals — as it prepares for the Discovery+ merger. The service provider will give a 30 per cent offer for a year to its new and returning subscribers while signing up and prepaying annually by October 30, 2022, The Verge reported.

This will strike the ad-free plan down to $104.99 instead of $149.99 for the year (equivalent to $8.75 per month), and the ad-supported plan goes from $99.99 to $69.99 (equivalent to $5.83 per month), according to The Verge.

on content removal, HBO Max reportedly told Gizmodo in a statement, “We are already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max.” 

Published on August 19, 2022
HBO Max
radio, tv
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you