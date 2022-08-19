HBO Max offers 30% discount while removing 36 titles this week

HBO Max is reportedly removing 36 titles from the streaming service this week — 20 of them are its originals — as it prepares for the Discovery+ merger. The service provider will give a 30 per cent offer for a year to its new and returning subscribers while signing up and prepaying annually by October 30, 2022, The Verge reported.

This will strike the ad-free plan down to $104.99 instead of $149.99 for the year (equivalent to $8.75 per month), and the ad-supported plan goes from $99.99 to $69.99 (equivalent to $5.83 per month), according to The Verge.

on content removal, HBO Max reportedly told Gizmodo in a statement, “We are already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max.”