Here are the dos and don’ts for elderly to fight Covid-19

Globally, Covid-19 has impacted several lives and is steadily increasing its reach as the world tally has crossed 7,00,000 cases and caused around 34,000 deaths. While the Centre has taken stringent actions to contain the spread of Covid-19, including nation-wide lockdown, the threat of the virus still looms especially over the elderly people as they have been declared most susceptible to the deadly infection.

Older people are at a higher risk of infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Also, course of disease tends to be more severe in case of elderlies resulting in higher mortality. Therefore, the Ministry of Home and Family and Welfare has released dos and donts for the elderly so as to curb the transmission of disease in the country. The following measures can be taken -

The Dos

- Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors. If the meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one meter.

- Wash the hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

- Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper/handkerchief. After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/wash your handkerchief.

- Ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

- Exercise and meditate.

- Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.

- Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conference, take help from family members if needed

- Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement

- Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

- Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact the nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered.

The Don’ts

- Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.

- Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.

- Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose, and tongue.

- Don’t go near affected/ sick people.

- Don’t self-medicate.

- Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.

- Do not go to the hospital for routine check-ups or follow-ups. As far as possible make tele-consultation with your healthcare provider.

- Don’t go to crowded places like parks, markets, and religious places.

- Don’t go out unless it is absolutely essential.