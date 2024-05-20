IIT Madras has joined hands with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja to provide ‘Music for all’, which is the central theme for the upcoming centre on IITM-Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research.

The Maestro has demonstrated how a complicated Carnatic ragam can be taken to people in a way that can be appreciated by everyone. On hearing Maestro songs, one can feel certain emotions. This calls for scientific understanding between mind and music. Skill development programmes, certification courses etc. on music will be taken up along with the design and analysis of musical instruments, says a release.

