IN-FAQ: Gifts of Significance

On this day in 1942, Anne Frank received a diary for her 13th birthday. This week’s quiz celebrates famous and monumental gifts.
- Which extremely famous person made sure that all the guests at his funeral were presented with a copy of “Autobiography of a Yogi” by ParamahansaYogananda?
- In the Mahabharata, Lord Karna had a suit of divine armour that was immune to all celestial weapons but could be defeated by earthly weapons. Who presented him with that suit of armour?
- Which famous gift came about after a conversation in 1865 between Rene de Laboulaye, the President of the French Anti-Slavery Society and sculptor Frederic Bartholdi?
- Which oft-used term for a gift gets its origin from pachyderms of a specific colour popular among South Asian monarchs?
- In mythology, as there is no real evidence, which infamous gift was originally designed and built by a man named Epeius who built it with a team of workers within three days?
- In 1986, a young cricketer was heartbroken at not winning the best junior cricketer award in his state. A legendary cricketer, close to retirement, consoled him with a gift of a pair of light weight pads which the youngster treasured and wore on his own international debut. Name both cricketers?
- What did Morris Michtom design as a gift in the Christmas of 1902 and send as a present to the then American president?
- In 1972, President Richard Nixon presented two musk oxen to the Republic of China. What did he get in return, and why would that not be possible after 1984?
- Which book, considered a first in its genre, is about the theft of a huge yellow diamond looted from India presented to Rachel Verinder on her 18 th birthday?
- Fiction again. What gift was Peter Quill left by his mother in the comic and film adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy?
Answers
- Steve Jobs, his final message to all his friends and family was ‘actualize yourself..’
- His father, Lord Surya
- The Statue of Liberty, presented by the people of France to the US Republic on its 100 th anniversary.
- White Elephant. White Elephants were considered sacred and not allowed to work, which meant they were very expensive to maintain.
- The Trojan Horse, in which the Greek soldiers hid themselves and entered Troy. Another phrase which also originates from the same story is “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts’.
- Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar
- A ‘Teddy Bear,’ inspired by an incident where President Theodore Roosevelt had refused to shoot a Black Bear Cub
- A pair of Giant Pandas, which were handed over to the local zoo and were hugely popular. After 1984, China decided not to gift Pandas. All Pandas are loaned or rented around the world.
- The Moonstone, by Wilike Collins, regarded as the first modern detective novel
- A mix tape of her favourite songs from the 1960s and 70s. The songs used for the film became the first soundtrack album in history consisting entirely of previously released songs to top the billboard charts.
Published on
June 10, 2022
