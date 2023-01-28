As India marked its 74 th Republic Day, a Pune-based game development firm SuperGaming announced its made-in-India battle royale game ‘Indus.’

SuperGaming made the announcement about Indus on January 26, and also stated that pre-registration for the game is now open on Google Play Store for Android users. Registration for iOS and iPadOS will start soon, said SuperGaming. The firm also mentioned that pre-registering players for Indus will receive exclusive perks.

‘Indus’ is inspired by Indian culture and mythology, and features the Indus Valley Civilisation as the theme. The game is set in “Indo-Futurism, a futuristic world that is unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction”, the company said.

As seen in the Indus game trailer video, it seems to be an alternative to PUBG.

Other games developed by SuperGaming include Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us, Ninja Race - Multiplayer, MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Game, among others.

