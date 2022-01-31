Indian customers spend nearly 4 hours each day watching content on Fire TV devices: Amazon

WEBONLY

Mumbai, Jan 31 Amazon on Monday released the Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021, sharing insights on content consumption across its Fire TV devices in India.

According to Amazon, in 2021, Indian customers spent nearly four hours each day watching content on their Fire TV devices, up from three hours per day as compared to 2020.

Further, one in three Fire TV customers ended their cable or DTH connection.

Customers purchased Fire TV devices in 80 per cent of pin codes across India during the year

“Smaller cities like Hisar, Tiruvallur, Chittoor, Alwar, Imphal, and South Andaman saw an increased growth in sales of Fire TV devices,” Amazon said.

Additionally, one out of every four customers added or upgraded to a newer, faster version of Fire TV devices.

Fire TV Stick was among the top ten most popular products on Amazon.in during Prime Day and Amazon Great Indian Festival. 35 per cent of customers gifted or shared Fire TV devices with their friends and families.

The tech giant also detailed certain consumption trends among customers. Customers interacted with Alexa, its smart voice assistant, on an average of once every four seconds on Fire TV devices.

Smart home control requests by customers using Alexa on their Fire TV devices increased by over 150 per cent in 2021 versus last year.

What are users watching?

In terms of content consumed, comedy maintained its top spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers.

Fire TV users asked Alexa to play ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ once every minute, making it the most searched TV show on Fire TV devices, Amazon said.

Among kid’s content, Peppa Pig, Doremon, and Cocomelon were the most popular kids shows on Fire TV devices. At least one user asked Alexa for these shows every minute.

Some of the most streamed movies on Prime Video include Shershaah, Sherni, Sardar Udham in Hindi, Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Master in Tamil, Drishyam 2, Cold Case and Malik in Malayalam, Drushyam 2, Tuck Jagadish and Narappa in Telegu and Rathnan Prapancha, Yuvarathnaa and Roberrt in Kannada.

Among popular shows, The Family Man Season 2 was the most streamed Indian show while The Wheel of Time was the most streamed international show on Prime Video on Fire TV devices.

Additionally, one in every four Fire TV users also used their Fire TV device to listen to music.

Streaming hours of customers increased for Yoga and Fitness apps by 15 per cent versus last year.

Games on Fire TV devices emerged as another favourite for Indian customers. Ludo King, World Cricket Championship, and Little Singham were the top online games played on Fire TV devices, as per the tech giant.

“With Fire TV, we want to keep the entire family entertained, especially now when people are spending more time at home. Fire TV is a preferred streaming media device for all-things-entertainment across India and globally—over 150 million Fire TV devices have been sold worldwide, with users streaming billions of hours of content every month,” said Parag Gupta, the India Head of Amazon Devices.

“We will continue innovating on behalf of our customers to help them seamlessly discover and enjoy new shows, movies, and more,” added Gupta.