IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve his lost luggage

A software engineer based in Bengaluru, Nandan Kumar, hacked into IndiGo‘s website after the airline did not offer much support to retrieve his lost luggage.

Hey @IndiGo6E ,

Want to hear a story? And at the end of it I will tell you hole (technical vulnerability )in your system? #dev #bug #bugbounty 😝😝 1/n — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Kumar was travelling from Patna to Bangalore when his luggage was mistakenly exchanged with a co-passenger. He contacted customer care, but could not connect with the co-passenger. Kumar decided to use his software skills when he could not obtain any information from the airlines.

So I slept the night without any resolution to the issue. Thinking I may get a call in morning.



And after I did not get any calls from @IndiGo6E I decided to take the matter in my own hands 7/n — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Kumar said in his Twitter that he pressed F12 on the keyboard to access the developer console and managed to get the contact details of his co-passenger.

And there in one of the network responses was the phone number and email I'd of my co-passenger.



Ah this was my low-key hacker moment 😇😇 and the ray of hope.



I made note of the details and decided to call the person and try to get the bags swapped. #dev #dataleak #bug pic.twitter.com/9l4pmNDk6V — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Kumar then located the co-passenger and exchanged his bag.

Further, he went on to list a few suggestions for improving the airline’s customer service.

Dear,@IndiGo6E take note



1. Fix your IVR and make it more user friendly

2. Make your customer service more proactive than reactive

3. Your website leaks sensitive data get it fixed. — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Indigo, on the customer’s feedback, apologised for the inconvenience caused. The company, further said that their IT processes are completely robust and, at no point was the website compromised.

The tweet thread has amassed various reactions on social media.

In my career of 15 years in aviation this is surely the most amazing and epic way a passenger has resolved his query on his own. I shall surely contact you in the future if i ever need any specific info🤦🏻‍♂️. Hats off👏🏼 — Siddharth Agarwal (@discoversidd) March 28, 2022

Interesting. Moral of the story..Always check label tag before putting off the belt. Even if the bag looks exactly like yours (with a ribbon on the handle). Everyone can't hack!! — डॉक्टरनी Usha🇮🇳 (@upratap09) March 29, 2022

This was something very hilarious 😂...can you make some tutorial or blog how did you do it? It will be helpful for the community 😁 — Hvitserk (@hvitserkIron) March 31, 2022