It’s happening,‘Friends’ star cast confirm reunion on HBO Max

‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ fans rejoice! The much speculated ‘Friends’ TV show reunion is finally happening on HBO Max .
The lead cast members today confirmed the news on social media.
Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer took to Instagram sharing a picture of the six ‘Friends’ captioning it as “It’s happening…”
Matt LeBlanc too shared a random picture on his profile with the same caption confirming the news.
The news was extremely well-received by netizens with the cast’s posts being flooded with likes and comments. The ‘#FriendsReunion’ hashtag soon began trending on Twitter.
“This is EPIC,” commented actor Reese Witherspoon who also played the role of Jill Green in the original sitcom.
“NOTHING ELSE MATTERS,” said Antoni Porowski one of the ‘Fab Five’ members on the show Queer Eye.
Speculations about the reunion had begun earlier in 2019 when rumours about a negotiation between HBO Max and WBTV had surfaced in media reports.
The negotiation witnessed a pause following a difference of opinion between the cast and WBTV and HBO Max last year. The talks resumed in January, Deadline had reported.
Perry, who played Chandler in the show, took to Twitter and wrote a rather cryptic message indicating reunion special news to be announced soon: “Big news coming...”.
The rumours further intensified after Aniston, who played Rachel in the show shared a picture of the cast together on Instagram in October.
HBO Max has now secured rights to the show's back catalogue for $425 million, BBC reported.
The six friends will return to the original soundstage of the show, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to celebrate the sitcom, which ended in 2004, according to a Variety report.
The six stars will receive at least $2.5 million each for participating in the special, the report said.
Details about the duration of the special and the date of the airing have not been confirmed yet.
It is likely to be an hour-long, unscripted reunion special with the whole star cast as per a Wall Street Journal report.
The episode will air on the HBO Max streaming service which has already secured the rights for streaming the original sitcom. The platform is launching in May.
The show aired from 1994 until 2004. The final episode of the series was viewed by 52.5 million viewers in the US when it aired, making it the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.
The show has since garnered huge popularity worldwide after being added to Netflix.
