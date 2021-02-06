Know a kid’s future from the whorls & loops on finger

A kid’s future could well become more planned, courtesy advances in the science of dermatoglyphics or the analysis of fingerprints. One could also detect possible deviant traits at an early age.

This is no mumbo jumbo but the stuff of serious academics. Last week, a Centre of Excellence for Dermatoglyphics Analysis was inaugurated at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar. The Centre aims to conduct inter-disciplinary research and analysis involving criminology and psychology.

A brainchild of Vadodara-based CFMID Limited (Centre For Multiple Intelligence And Dermatoglyphics) and School of Criminology, Crime Science and Behavioural Science (SCCSBS), the CoE is looking to strengthen evidence-based policing mechanism besides identifying behavioural characteristics and hidden potential of citizens, including children.

SL Vaya, Director, SCCSBS - RRU, said the centre would work on a fundamental principle of analysing the brain-body behaviour. “Neuroscience and social cognition researchers have contributed a lot since 1985 to understand a person’s behaviour and choice to become a deviant.” She says thanks to neuroplasticity, there are ways to intervene and alter neural pathways, thereby checking the propensity for deviant behaviour. As dermatoglyphics has only a predictive quality, it needs to be corroborated through psychological assessments. Using both, the centre plans to not only identify aptitude, and give career guidance to children, but also help a child cope with social, family or emotional problems. It aims to develop a prototype combining psychometric tests with dermatoglyphics to assess the inborn talent and personality profiles. It will also focus on the study of fingerprint analysis for the purpose of forensic evidence in courts.

Bimal N Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU and member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, termed it an important landmark for national security.