Know a kid’s future from the whorls & loops on finger

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A kid’s future could well become more planned, courtesy advances in the science of dermatoglyphics or the analysis of fingerprints. One could also detect possible deviant traits at an early age.
This is no mumbo jumbo but the stuff of serious academics. Last week, a Centre of Excellence for Dermatoglyphics Analysis was inaugurated at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar. The Centre aims to conduct inter-disciplinary research and analysis involving criminology and psychology.
A brainchild of Vadodara-based CFMID Limited (Centre For Multiple Intelligence And Dermatoglyphics) and School of Criminology, Crime Science and Behavioural Science (SCCSBS), the CoE is looking to strengthen evidence-based policing mechanism besides identifying behavioural characteristics and hidden potential of citizens, including children.
SL Vaya, Director, SCCSBS - RRU, said the centre would work on a fundamental principle of analysing the brain-body behaviour. “Neuroscience and social cognition researchers have contributed a lot since 1985 to understand a person’s behaviour and choice to become a deviant.” She says thanks to neuroplasticity, there are ways to intervene and alter neural pathways, thereby checking the propensity for deviant behaviour. As dermatoglyphics has only a predictive quality, it needs to be corroborated through psychological assessments. Using both, the centre plans to not only identify aptitude, and give career guidance to children, but also help a child cope with social, family or emotional problems. It aims to develop a prototype combining psychometric tests with dermatoglyphics to assess the inborn talent and personality profiles. It will also focus on the study of fingerprint analysis for the purpose of forensic evidence in courts.
Bimal N Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU and member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, termed it an important landmark for national security.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...