Kozhikode District Court, which had passed an interim order against the use of the song ‘ Varaha Roopam’ in the Kannada movie Kantara, has lifted it. Earlier the court had passed an interim order following the allegation of plagiarism of the Kerala-based Thaikkudam Bridge’s song ‘ Navarasam’.

A tweet by Live Law India said on Thursday that Kozhikode District Court in Kerala returned the plaint filed by Thaikkudam Bridge against Hombale Films citing lack of jurisdiction.

“With this, the interim order passed against the use of “Varaharoopam” song loses effect,” it said.

Another tweet by Live Law said: “However, interim injunction passed by another Kerala Court-Palakkad District Court against the use of ‘Varaharoopam’ song is in operation.”

Kantara is a Kannada movie produced by Hombale Films and directed by Rishabh Shetty. Music for the movie has been scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

After its successful run at the box office across India, the movie made OTT debut on Amazon Prime on November 24. However, movie fans were unhappy with the OTT debut as the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song was missing in it.

The Kannada version of the movie was released on September 30. Following a positive response, the makers dubbed and released the movie in other languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Hombale Films announced on Wednesday that Tulu dubbed version of the movie will be released in India on December 2. It mentioned the overseas release date of the movie as November 25.