Mumbai’s vada pav is Michelin stars’ favorite desi burger: Report

The humble Vada pav from Mumbai has made it to a list of top 10 burgers by Michelin star chefs.

According to a Bloomberg report, restaurant Swati Snacks in Mumbai was listed by the chefs as their go-to place for having a vada pav. The restaurant was chosen by the Michelin star chefs Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni in London and Prateek Sadhu of fine dine Masque in Mumbai.

Vada pav is considered a staple street food prevalent in western India especially Maharashtra’s Mumbai. These Indian burgers are pocket-friendly and can be found at every nook and corner of Mumbai.

The other burger joints in the list include restaurants in Australia, the USA, China, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Paris. While Australia tops the chart with four hotels making to the list.