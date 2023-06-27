NASA aims to roll out ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in space, as per a report in The Guardian.

The AI assistant will help astronauts talk to their spacecraft and mission controllers, besides assisting in complex work and space experiments.

The early stage of the AI-powered chatbot will be tested on the upcoming Lunar Gateway, an extra-terrestrial space station planned for launch in 2024 as part of the Artemis programme, according to engineers familiar with the matter.

Researcher Dr Larissa Suzuki, in her speech at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in London, described the AI-backed project for astronauts as an interplanetary communications network with inbuilt AI to detect, and possibly fix, glitches and inefficiencies whenever they occur. Suzuki also added that the goal was to bring to astronauts all data and discoveries possible in space and beyond.