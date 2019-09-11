Netflix partners with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for online shows and movies

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
Netflix on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for producing new fiction and non-fiction web series and films exclusively for Netflix members.
Netflix and Johar first worked together in 2018 on the Netflix original film Lust Stories. Johar is also involved in two upcoming Netflix films - as a director on Ghost Stories and Guilty produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Johar has an innate sense of what people care about - and a unique way of telling stories that are universal but also authentically reflect Indian society, Netflix said.
Bela Bajaria, VP, International Originals, Netflix, said, “I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Karan Johar - one of India’s greatest modern storytellers. Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series - as well as films - for our members all over the world.”
Karan Johar said, “With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space for creators. I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity.”
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, “We’re excited about the immense storytelling possibilities ahead. With Netflix as the new storytelling home for Dharmatic Entertainment, I have the highest hopes for what we can do together. Our vision is to create differentiated stories across diverse genres and we can’t wait to craft and usher many more remarkable series and films into the world with Netflix.”
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports