Netflix to release a documentary on Michelle Obama on May 6

Netflix on Monday announced that it will be officially releasing an original documentary on Michelle Obama on May 6.

“BECOMING is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change,” Netflix said in an official statement.

The film is an “up-close look” at the former first lady’s life. It follows Obama on a 34-city tour after the release of her memoir and offers behind the scenes views of her life on the road.

The film has been directed by Nadia Hallgren.

“Those months I spent travelling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” said Michelle Obama in her note to Netflix.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud,” she said.

The former first lady highlighted the importance of community in her note, especially during the pandemic when people across the globe are mandated to practice social distancing and stay at home.

“I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty,” Obama wrote.

“This is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all,” she said.

“Empathy is our lifeline here. It’s what will get us to the other side. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways better to remake the world in the image of our hopes,” she further added.