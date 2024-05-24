Indian series and films on Netflix received over 1 billion views in 2023, highlighting the increasing consumption of local content on the platform. The latest engagement report provides detailed performance data of Indian titles, with several making it to the top 400 list.

Indian films such as “Jaane Jaan” (rank 83, 20.2 million views), “Jawan” (rank 120, 16.2 million views), and “Khufiya“ (rank 194, 12.1 million views) were top performers. Other films, including “OMG 2,” “Lust Stories 2,” “Dream Girl 2,” and “Curry & Cyanide,” were also featured in the list.

In the television category, “The Railway Men” ranked 139 with 10.6 million views. Other popular series included “Kohraa S1” and “Guns & Gulaabs S1” (both ranked 267 with 6.4 million views), and “Kaala Paani S1” (rank 307 with 5.8 million views).

Globally, non-English shows and movies made up nearly a third of all viewing, with significant shares for Korean, Spanish, and Japanese language stories. Titles from Germany, Poland, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Spain, and India also saw notable viewership.

Overall, Netflix recorded 90 billion hours of viewing in the second half of 2023. Various genres such as drama, kids, comedy, action, and sports were well-represented, with reality TV, docuseries, and licensed titles like “Young Sheldon,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Gilmore Girls” contributing to the platform’s extensive viewership.