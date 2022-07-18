Oskar Sala: Google Doodle celebrates German electronic music pioneer

Google doodle commemorated the 112th birth anniversary of Oskar Sala, a German electronic music composer and physicist. He is recognised for producing sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium. His works electrified the world of television, radio and film, Google said in a blog post.

Learn about his legacy & instrument in today's #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/YC1kOPZFxepic.twitter.com/r1wXsrDoLW — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 17, 2022

Who was Oskar Sala?

The pioneer of electronic music was born in Greiz, Germany in 1910 and has engrossed interest in music since birth. His mother was a singer, while his father was an ophthalmologist with musical skills. Sala started composing songs on Violin and Piano from the age of 14. Sala was fascinated by the tone and technology of the device called trautonium. Google said his life mission of mastering the trautonium led him to develop instrument called the mixture-trautonium. In 1995. he donated the instrument to the german Museum for Contemporary Technology.

“With his education as a composer and an electro-engineer, he created electronic music that set his style apart from others. The mixture-trautonium’s architecture is capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously,” Google said.

Sala has composed musical pieces and sound effects for TV, radio and movie productions, including Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962). He has received many awards, Google noted.

Sala has also developed the Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium and the Volkstrautonium . “His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics. With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra,” Google said.