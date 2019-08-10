Picchvai art adds new colours to Lord Dwarkadheesh

Portraying a different identity to Lord Dwarkadheesh and pilgrimage Dwarka in Saurashtra, a unique exhibition of Dwarkadheesh Pichhvai paintings was held in Ahmedabad on Friday showcasing the colours of different seasons around the idol.

In a first for the Dwarkadheesh Pichhvai art work - popular as the Art of God among Krishna followers - the paintings on canvas are placed for exhibition depicting various moods of Lord Dwarkadheesh - stationed at Dwarka on confluence of Arabian Sea and Gomti River in Saurashtra.

Traditionally, the art work has been famous for paintings on Lord Shrinathji (another form of Lord Krishna - located in Rajasthan), while India's renowned Pichhvai artist Trilok Soni, brought on the canvas different colours of festivals, seasons and moods of the Lord Dwarkadheesh under the Rajadhiraj concept.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and other business personalities at a function held on Friday (August 9) evening.

Rajadhiraj is an initiative of Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice Chairman of Dwarka Mandir Vyavasthapan Samiti and Group President of Reliance Industries Ltd to provide a unique identity to Lord Dwarkadheesh and pilgrimage Dwarka by using traditional art work of Picchvai and make them more popular.

Literally meaning 'backdrop' around the idol - Picchvai art is finding its gradual ingress among the Indian art lovers, specifically in the urban class. Influenced by different regional and social backdrop, the Picchvai art is known in different versions. The Deccan or Hyderabadi style of Picchvai is a refreshed version, appealing to the urban art lovers, who want modifications in subjects other than the traditional Pichhvai subjects of Sharad Poornima around Lord Shrinathji.

There are other popular Picchvai styles of Kishangarh, difficult to come across but are popular among collectors and auction houses, Kota-Bundi and Nathdwara styles which are known for the richness of its colours.

A good Pichwai Painting takes anywhere between 3-9 months to get ready.

Besides the exhibition, a coffee-table book on Rajadhiraj - conceived and narrated by famous Gujarati author Kajal Oza Vaidya and a music album composed by Gujarati playback singer Parthiv Gohil containing Bhajans of Lord Dwarkadheesh were also released yesterday.