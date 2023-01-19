In an recent announcement, PlayStation 5 (PS5), has listed a series of exclusive games that would be coming in 2023. The PlayStation 5, launched in 2020, is an indoor video game console by Sony, and the successor to PlayStation 4 launched in 2019.

Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Elden Ring, Returnal, and few others have been the most played games in PS5 over the years. Yet again, PS5 is all set to launch more exclusive games on its platform. The new set of exclusive games will comprise sequels, IPs (characters, words or franchise), VR titles, and more.

List of PS5 exclusives

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16 or FF16 by the Japanese production conglomerate Square Enix, is an action role-playing game. It will include real-time fast-paced combat involving both crowd and magic-built attacks. FF16 will also include segmented open environments. FF16 is aimed at being a single-player game.

FF16 is set in placed named Valisthea, divided by six nations. The characters include Clive Rosefield, the First Shield of Rosaria, who aims at protecting his younger brother, the Dominant of the Phoenix Eikon.

FF16 is set to release to PS5 on June 22, 2023. Final Fantasy 16’s prequel was released in 2016 to PS4.

Price:

Standard Edition - The Standard Edition comes at a price range of ₹4,799. This Edition provides pre-order offers such as Cait Sith’s Charm, Scholar’s Spectacles.

Digital Deluxe Edition: The Digital Deluxe Edition comes at a price range of ₹6,399. This Edition provides pre-order offers Digital Mini Artbook, Digital Mini Soundtrack along with Cait Sith’s Charm, Scholar’s Spectacles.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2)

Launched in 1997 by Square Enix , Final Fantasy VII is a Japanese role-playing game (RPG). In 2020, Square brought the classic Final Fantasy 7 Remake and levelled up the RPG experience. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is part remake, part sequel expanding the first few hours of the original RPG to a full game with several twists.

Now, PlayStation has teased the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2), exclusive to the platform and is a sequel of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be a game where Cloud and the gang finally leave Midgar, and might have more characters from the original RPG. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also give a deeper look of Cloud, Tifa, and Sephiroth’s history. As per reports, those who have not played the previous games can still play the Rebirth (Remake Part 2) version of the planned Final Fantasy 7 trilogy.

The exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2) is all set to launch around Winter of 2023 on PlayStation 5 (December 2023 - March 2024). For now, PlayStation 5 has not released any other details.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next game in PlayStation’s most popular Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. This latest exclusive game on PlayStation 5 is developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation. Back in 2019, Marvel released the first Spider-Man game on PS4.

Spider-Man 2 is a single player game where the theme revolves around Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing their foe Venom. Spider-Man 2 is stated to be an open-world action game along with new and returning abilities for the Spider-Men.

Marvel plans to launch the latest Spider-Man 2 game sometime in Fall of 2023. Other details by PlayStation on Spider-Man 2 is not out yet.

Horizon Call Of The Mountain (VR)

With the launch of Sony’s much anticipated PSVR2 headset in February 2023, PS5 is also releasing Horizon Call Of The Mountain. Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Call Of The Mountain will be a Virtual-Reality based gaming experience.

Horizon Zero Dawn launched in 2017 has been a massive hit on PS4. Unlike Horizon’s Zero Dawn, the recent Call Of The Mountain is not a RGP game. The Horizon Call Of The Mountain is a single player game, and one would require PlayStation VR2 and PS VR2 Sense controllers. the game can be played in three VR styles - sitting, standing, roomscale.

With the PSVR2, one can enjoy features like 4K HDR display, headset feedback, Tempest 3D AudioTech, finger touch detection, haptic feedback, and more.

Price:

The exclusive Horizon Call Of The Mountain (VR) on PS5 is priced at ₹3,999.

Season: A Letter To The Future

Season: A Letter To The Future developed by Scavengers Studio, is a a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. The game is set on the theme where the player needs to explore, record, meet people and unravel the world. Season: A Letter To The Future is a single player game, where the player is required to have vibration function and trigger effect.

This exclusive PS5 game takes the advantage of the 3D audio and Dual Sense’s haptic feedback in the console. Season: A Letter To The Future is solely console exclusive.

Price:

Season: A Letter To The Future will be releasing for both PS4 and PS5, and is priced at ₹2,497.