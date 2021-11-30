Kids entertainment channel, Pogo launches a new Telegu Language service. "With a new Telugu language service, POGO –WarnerMedia kids’ entertainment TV channel – will reach even more homes in India. The additional feed means that the country’s premier brand for 100 per cent homegrown animation will bolster its appeal in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," note the press release.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “The creation of POGO’s Telugu language feed is a step in our commitment to bringing local animation content in the first languages of our young viewers. This will be our opportunity to present world-class animation and stories to even more fans in India.”

POGO is already available in Tamil and Hindi.