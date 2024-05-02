In a strategic partnership aimed at promoting India’s leisure, tourism and hospitality sectors, Kochi-based Princy World Travel Ltd has teamed up with Chennai’s SRMPR Group for marketing the latter’s series of group tours in state- of-art trains from Kerala to Goa, Mumbai and Ayodhya, in the next 45 days.

The meticulously crafted tour packages coming under Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav programme provide a never before opportunity for passionate travel enthusiasts to choose from among leisure, commercial and pilgrimage destinations, said the company officials.

Princy World Travel Limited is a household name in Kerala’s travel and tourism map, backed by a remarkably good track record of five and a half decades. Since its inception in 1969, the company has taken tourists from Kerala to no less than 25 international destinations, including the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and also many Far East countries.

The first tour of the Bharat Gaurav series, a four-day round package between Thiruvananathapuram, Madgaon and back (Via Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam Town–Thrissur-Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargodu) will be held on June 4.

Besides excellent accommodation for two nights at Goa’s premium hotels, the tourists will also enjoy a city tour in Madgaon covering many of its prime locations.

The SRMPR Group along with Princy World Travel is also embarking on a four- day trip from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai and an eight-day tour covering Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

