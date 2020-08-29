Proper ventilation in indoor spaces can help lower Covid-10 viral load: Study

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
According to an analysis published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Public Health, indoor spaces with proper ventilation and less closed air-conditioned spaces are the reasons why developing Asian countries like India reported low death rates due to coronavirus.
According to researchers from Delhi and Mangalore, the virus remains airborne in spaces that are closed and confined, leading to its multiplication. This further increases the viral load.
Dr Shyam Aggarwal, the first author of the study and chairman of the oncology department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, partnered with Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi and Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, to analyse the environment where the virus can breed.
Aggarwal is cited as saying in a report in Hindustan Times: “People in developing countries tend to spend less time in air-conditioned enclosed places, where the viral load is higher due to lack of ventilation. This could be the reason for fewer deaths reported from several Asian countries. In fact, the initial surge in cases was reported from European countries, where people might have stayed indoors longer in the winter months of January and February.”
“In India, overcrowded homes are leading to the spread. Even though not many people spend time in air-conditioned offices in India, the problem here is that of several people living in close proximity in small houses leading to transmission within families,” he added.
The doctor also noted that there is a need to increase the number of air exchange in such enclosed air-conditioned spaces.
Aggarwal believes that in order to contain the viral load the number of air exchanges in enclosed air-conditioned spaces needs to be increased.
“In some places, there were just five air exchanges each hour once summer started as it puts more strain on the system and leads to more electricity consumption. This has to be about 12 to 15 exchanges an hour,” he recommended.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...