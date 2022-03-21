Leading multiplex chain PVR on Monday said it is collaborating with D.V.V Entertainment, the producers of the upcoming movie RRR to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Movie buffs will have the opportunity to win the movie’s NFTs through a contest. Through this initiative, PVR has become the first theatrical exhibitor in India to promote a movie through Movie NFTs, it added.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd said, “ This is in line with our strategy to offer new and unique movie expierences for our consumers. We are collaborating with DVV Entertainment for a new way of consumer outreach and targeting a new generation of movie lovers.”

“ Two of the NFTs are posters signed by all while additional four memorabilia are props used in the film including a bike, coin and a weapon. There will be 50 collectibles each of these NFTs and so a total of 300 NFTs have been minted. ,” he explained.

NFT contest

Customers will need to buy tickets of the movie on PVR / SPI app or website to get a chance to win PVRRR NFTs. Winners stand a chance to win 6 NFTs of RRR through this contest. PVR will select 300 winning entries on March 31 and assign NFTs to each winner.

“ Winners will get this memorable NFT for life which they can keep, trade or sell at an opportune time. Our patrons have been calling for PVR to get into the world of NFTs and we couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to start doing so than with Mr. S S Rajamouli’s RRR,” Bijli said.

SS Rajamouli added, “ With PVRRR NFTs we are taking it a step forward as this will allow die-hard fans of RRR access to iconic digital collectibles of the movie and provide them an exclusive social experience to engage with the film digitally. The winners of the contest will immortalize their movie viewing experience of RRR to own a timeless and unique digital art created on the movie”.