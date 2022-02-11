Quiz: IPL — Under the hammer

1. Who is the only player who commanded the maximum price tag in consecutive IPL auctions?

2. 10 teams, including the two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad Titans will be bidding for players in the 2022 IPL auction. Which is the last time 10 teams were a part of the auction, the only other time in the league’s history?

3. In the first ever IPL auction, six of the teams started with iconic players associated with the team, like Ganguly with Kolkata and Tendulkar with the Mumbai Indians. Which player was declared an icon for his IPL team, but withdrew his name and entered the auction to allow his team more financial flexibility?

4. In the 2008 IPL auction, the U19 cricketers went for a draft, where the picking order was decided on random lots. The team getting the first pick was the Delhi Daredevils. Who did they pick?

5. Which IPL superstar went unsold in the 2011 auction and was picked up by his team only as an injury replacement to fast bowler Dirk Nannes a few games into the season?

6. In the 2019 IPL auction, Varun Chakravarthy and Jaydev Unadkat were the most expensive players, both going for ₹8.4 crore. Which international player went for the most money that year?

7. In 2010, two foreign players were sold via a tie-break, where after both teams bid the maximum amount, teams had to submit a secret sealed bid for the player. One of them was Kieron Pollard, who went to the Mumbai Indians. Who was the other?

8. Which player was picked up by the Deccan Chargers for $900,000 in 2011, but released the very next year and picked up by Bangalore for just $100,000?

9. Which current India star has appeared only once in an auction, in 2014, where his current franchise picked him up for just ₹1.2 crore, beating bids from the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Daredevils for his services?

10. Who is the only Indian player ever to be sold on a tie break, with two teams bidding the maximum amount for him in 2012?

Answers

1. Yuvraj Singh. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils bid ₹14 and ₹16 crore, respectively, for his services

2. 2011 – the Pune Warriors and the Kochi Tuskers had joined the original 8 franchises

3. VVS Laxman, for the Deccan Chargers

4. Pradeep Sangwan. Bangalore grabbed U19 captain Virat Kohli with the next pick

5. Chris Gayle, who was not retained by Kolkata after 3 years

6. Sam Curran for CSK, ₹7.2 crore

7. Shane Bond, who went to KKR

8. Daniel Christian

9. Jaspreet Bumrah

10. Ravindra Jadeja. Chennai Super Kings beat the Deccan Chargers to grab him