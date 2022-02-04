Quiz: Athletes and brands

1. Which all-time sporting great spent two years studying fashion at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, US, before launching her own Autumn/Winter collection at New York Fashion Week in September 2019?

2. Which sportsman’s first brand launch was a fashion boutique in Madeira in 2006 using a name inspired by his initials and shirt number? He later co-designed an underwear and socks range with the same brand name in 2013.

3. Most Air Jordan shoes have Jordan’s number 23 emblazoned on them. In the early 90s however, one special number was released with the number 9. Why?

4. In 2017, which Asian sportsperson launched One8 — a show and accessory brand — in collaboration with Puma?

5. When this tennis star died in 1996, the French advertising agency Publicis released a print ad with the logo associated with this person and the words “See You Later….”. Who was so remembered?

6. In March 2020, the gin brand SevenZeroEight pledged to switch over from consumable alcohol production to focus on providing alcohol hand sanitizers, earning praise for its stance on public service. Which sportsman owns the brand and why is it named so?

7. After launching her own sweets and candy brand in 2012, which tennis star and entrepreneur became the co-owner of Supergoop, a skincare company started in 2014?

8. A champion football player while at college in Miami, which former Pro Wrestling star partnered with American fitness manufacturer Under Armour in 2016 to first release a gym bag and then a host of fitness accessories?

9. In 2010, who, in association with legendary Portuguese coach Caros Queiroz, launched a set of coaching academies bearing his name around India?

10. Which legendary cricketer celebrated his 50 th birthday in June 2016 with the launch of a range of colognes named ‘414, Sultan of Scent’?

Answers

1. Serena Williams, the tennis star. Her fashion line is named S

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7, who hails from the island of Madeira

3. It was the number Jordan wore in the Olympics for the US ‘Dream Team’ in 1992

4. Virat Kohli, as he usually plays with the number 18. He also launched Wrogn, a luxury fashion and accessories brand, in 2014

5. Jean Rene Lacoste, who started the Lacoste range of casual wear. The line used suggested Lacoste was an alligator, rather than a Crocodile, which is usually what he was called

6. Shane Warne, named after his 708 test wickets

7. Maria Sharapova. Her sweets range has the brand name Sugarpova

8. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The products were a part of ‘Project Rock’

9. Bhaichung Bhutia launched BBFS (Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools) along with entrepreneurs Kishor Taid and Anurag Khilnani

10. Wasim Akram, inspired by his 414 test wickets