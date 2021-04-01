Variety

Rajinikanth, through data visualisations

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on April 01, 2021

Filmstar Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth, who has been awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2019, is known for movie fans across languages and the country.

Though he has acted in most Tamil films, his performances in other languages are also noteworthy.

He made his own mark in movies, be it in the Hindi movie Hum, along with Amitabh Bachchan; or in the Kannada movie Galate Samsara and the Kannada superstar Vishnuvardhan.

 

He has also made a special appearance in the 1995 Bengali movie -- Bhagya Debata.

Rajinikanth was also part of a 1988 action-adventure English movie – Bloodstone.

 

Those who want to know a bit more about his movies in different languages, and the year of release are all available in the following visualisations.

Many people took to Twitter to congratulate Rajinikanth. Dedicating this award to all those who are part of his journey, the superstar also replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory tweet.

 

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

celebrity
awards
cinema
people
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.