Rajinikanth, through data visualisations

Rajnikanth, who has been awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2019, is known for movie fans across languages and the country.

Though he has acted in most Tamil films, his performances in other languages are also noteworthy.

He made his own mark in movies, be it in the Hindi movie Hum, along with Amitabh Bachchan; or in the Kannada movie Galate Samsara and the Kannada superstar Vishnuvardhan.

He has also made a special appearance in the 1995 Bengali movie -- Bhagya Debata.

Rajinikanth was also part of a 1988 action-adventure English movie – Bloodstone.

Those who want to know a bit more about his movies in different languages, and the year of release are all available in the following visualisations.

Many people took to Twitter to congratulate Rajinikanth. Dedicating this award to all those who are part of his journey, the superstar also replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory tweet.