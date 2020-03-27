‘Ramayana’ for people stuck behind the ‘Lakshman Rekha’

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
Imposing a 21 day nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "This decision of a nationwide lockdown that has been taken today has drawn a 'Lakshman Rekha’ at your doorsteps. You must remember, that a single step outside your home can bring a dangerous pandemic like Corona inside."
With people across the country confined within their homes, the government today announced it would re-telecast the iconic television series of 1980s 'Ramayana' in the national television.
"Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm," Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Directed by Ramanand Sagar, the 78-part television series was based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. The series was aired every Sunday morning during 1987-88.
The tv adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic saw Arun Govil play the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, while Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman.
In response to a tweet on huge demand on social media for re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata on DD National, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on Wednesday tweeted, "Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned."
In a series tweet today, Shekhar added, "Heartfelt thanks to the Sagar Family for this service to the Nation during this moment who took immense effort to mobilise their resources and made available content to Team @ddnational in Mumbai on a war footing."
"A dedicated team of DD officers worked through the day yesterday and through the night to make this happen even as they stayed away from home and their families. Kudos to the entire team who worked on a war footing in response to immense demand from the viewers to watch the epic," he added.
With a 21-day lockdown in place, television channels are upping the ante with variety of shows and contents as television viewership is expected to see a surge during the lockdown period.
